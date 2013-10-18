Comedian Charlie Murphy dies in New York at age 57: reports
NEW YORK Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died in his sleep at a New York hospital on Wednesday at age 57 after suffering from leukemia, according to entertainment media reports.
STOCKHOLM Canadian Nobel Prize winning author Alice Munro will be unable to attend the Stockholm awards ceremony in December because of ill health, the head of the Swedish Academy said on Friday.
Short story writer Munro, 82, revealed in 2009 that she had undergone coronary bypass surgery and had had cancer treatment. She announced this year she had decided to retire from writing.
"Her health is simply not good enough," Academy head Peter Englund said in a blog post, without giving details. "All involved, including Mrs Munro herself, regret this."
The Swedish Academy described Munro as the "master of the contemporary short story" when it awarded her the Nobel prize earlier this month, likening her work to that of 19-century Russian author Anton Chehkov.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Ralph Boulton)
HYDERABAD, India Dozens of animators work into the night in India's southern city of Hyderabad, fueled by caffeine and huddled over computer screens in a darkened studio to put the finishing touches on India's biggest and most ambitious film.