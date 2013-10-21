Ex-Fox News chief Ailes' sex scandal makes way to U.S. television
NEW YORK The story of the rise and fall of former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes is coming to U.S. television in what producers on Tuesday called a "provocative" limited series.
STOCKHOLM Canadian Nobel Prize winning author Alice Munro will be unable to attend the Stockholm awards ceremony in December because of ill health, the head of the Swedish Academy said on Friday.
Short story writer Munro, 82, revealed in 2009 that she had undergone coronary bypass surgery and had had cancer treatment. She announced this year she had decided to retire from writing.
"Her health is simply not good enough," Academy head Peter Englund said in a blog post, without giving details. "All involved, including Mrs Munro herself, regret this."
The Swedish Academy described Munro as the "master of the contemporary short story" when it awarded her the Nobel prize earlier this month, likening her work to that of 19-century Russian author Anton Chehkov.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Ralph Boulton)
LOS ANGELES Actor Harrison Ford, the daring space pilot of "Star Wars" fame, will get to keep flying airplanes in real life after federal officials closed a probe of his latest aviation mishap near Los Angeles without fines or other discipline, his lawyer said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES Filmmaker Roman Polanski on Monday lost another bid to end his 1970s rape case without serving more jail time when a Los Angeles judge ruled the French-Polish director could not seek relief from the courts while still a fugitive.