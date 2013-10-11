Usher, Lauryn Hill to perform at Montreux Jazz Festival
MEZIERES, Switzerland Usher, Lauryn Hill, Macy Gray and Erykah Badu are booked to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival during its 51st edition, organizers said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES American actress Hayden Panettiere and Ukrainian boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko are engaged, Panettiere announced on Wednesday.
Daytime talk show host Kelly Ripa coaxed the news out of the 24-year-old actress, star of the ABC television drama "Nashville," by commenting on a large ring on Panettiere's finger.
"I think it speaks for itself," Panettiere said on the U.S. syndicated talk show "Live with Kelly & Michael."
The actress then said "I am" when Ripa asked her directly if she was engaged. Panettiere added that a wedding date has not been set.
Panettiere's publicist later confirmed that the actress and the 37-year-old heavyweight champion boxer were engaged.
Klitschko, who won an Olympic gold medal in 1996, and Panettiere began their relationship in 2009 before breaking it off in 2011 and rekindling it again.
It will be the first marriage for both.
LAS VEGAS Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
NEW YORK Italian novelist Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel "My Brilliant Friend" is headed to television as an eight-part series, U.S. cable channel HBO and Italy's RAI television said on Thursday.