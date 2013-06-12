Michael Jackson's daughter Paris attends a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in this January 26, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Files

LOS ANGELES Paris Jackson, the 15-year-old daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson, swallowed 20 pain pills and cut her arm last week in an apparent suicide attempt, according to emergency dispatch audio released on Tuesday.

The audio released by the Los Angeles County Fire Department casts new light on the June 5 incident at the Jackson's family residence in Calabasas, California, which prompted a judge who oversees her guardianship case to order an investigation into her "health, education and welfare."

The call between emergency dispatchers indicated that Paris took 20 Motrin tablets, an over-the-counter pain medication, and cut her arm with a kitchen knife.

The minute-long audio clip also described the teenager as awake and breathing before being rushed to a local hospital.

Paris and her two brothers Prince Michael and Prince Michael II, also known as Blanket, live under the court-ordered custody of their 83-year-old grandmother, Katherine Jackson, and cousin, T.J. Jackson, the son of Jackson's older brother Tito.

Michael Jackson died in 2009 at age 50 from a lethal dose of the surgical anesthetic propofol.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff ordered an investigator to "address the status of the minor child, Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, and recent media reports concerning her welfare," according to court documents filed after the she entered a hospital last week.

Katherine Jackson's attorney, Perry Sanders, said last week that Paris was "physically fine."

Sanders' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jackson has recently rekindled her relationship with her biological mother, Debbie Rowe, who was married to Michael Jackson from 1996 to 1999 and turned over custody of her two children with him as part of their divorce.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Patricia Reaney and Christopher Wilson)