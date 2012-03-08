NEW YORK Author J.K. Rowling's new Pottermore website that will allow fans to navigate the world of British boy wizard Harry Potter and shop for merchandise including e-books of the Potter adventures will open in April.

A posting on the website said the Pottermore Shop would soon welcome fans after being delayed from a planned October opening. The site's creators have been testing it and said they changed to a more "suitable" platform for the millions of expected visitors.

The posting did not say whether e-book versions of the seven "Harry Potter" novels will be available immediately.

The interactive site will let readers navigate through the stories of witchcraft and wizardry on which Rowling based her blockbuster books about the teenage wizard and his friends.

"So get ready to join the Pottermore journey - the wait is nearly over," the posting said.

