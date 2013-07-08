Singer Randy Travis arrives at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada in this April 18, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

LOS ANGELES U.S. country music legend Randy Travis is in critical condition in a Texas hospital because of complications from a virus, the singer's publicist said on Monday.

Travis, 54, one of country music's best-selling artists who had a string of hits in the 1980s, is suffering from viral cardiomyopathy, which he recently acquired, Travis' publicist said in a statement.

Cardiomyopathy weakens and enlarges the heart, making it more difficult for the muscle to pump blood and can lead to heart failure.

The "Forever and Ever, Amen" singer was admitted to hospital on Sunday.

Travis, best known for hits "Three Wooden Crosses" and "Diggin' Up Bones," made headlines last year after Texas State Troopers found the singer lying naked near his crashed car and his booking photo showed his face covered in cuts and bruises.

He pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to serve at least 30 days at an in-patient alcohol treatment facility.

