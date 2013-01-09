Cast member Robert Pattinson poses for pictures before the German premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in Berlin, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LOS ANGELES The final installment of vampire saga "Twilight" on Wednesday dominated Razzie nominations for the worst films and movie performances of 2012, despite taking an impressive $814 million at the global box office.

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" picked up 11 nominations at the Razzies, created in 1980 as an antidote to what organizers see as the backslapping lovefest of Hollywood's awards season culminating with the Oscars in late February.

Of the five Twilight films based on Stephenie Meyer's bestselling vampire romance series, the final chapter fared relatively well with critics, earning an aggregate score of 48 percent based on 176 reviews on the Rottentomatoes.com website.

But that did not save it from the Razzies' wrath, and as well as being shortlisted for worst film and worst sequel, its cast was castigated in several categories.

Robert Pattinson was nominated for worst actor, co-star Kristen Stewart went one better with worst actress nominations for Twilight and "Snow White and the Huntsman" and the pair were judged to have "flunked basic chemistry" and featured on the "worst screen couple" shortlist.

Next in line for the not-so-coveted golden raspberry statuettes was the Adam Sandler comedy "That's My Boy," about a father reuniting with his long-abandoned son, which netted eight nominations.

Director-actor-writer Tyler Perry garnered multiple nominations, including worst actress for his recurring role in drag as Madea in "Madea's Witness Protection," worst actor for "Good Deeds" and "Alex Cross," and worst director for "Madea" and "Good Deeds."

Sandler will be unable to replicate last year's success, when comedy "Jack and Jill," in which he played both the male and female leads, swept all 10 categories.

This year's worst picture nominees include That's My Boy, Twilight, science fiction film "Battleship," family film "The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure" and "A Thousand Words," the Eddie Murphy comedy-drama in which the story renders the funnyman practically mute.

A notable snub was sci-fi adventure flop "John Carter," which Walt Disney Co. said cost the studio some $200 million.

Other notable nominations included Nicolas Cage, who landed worst actor nominations for two films - "Ghost Rider 2: Spirit of Vengeance" and "Seeking Justice" - and Oscar winner Barbra Streisand, nominated for worst actress in "The Guilt Trip".

This year's Razzies awards show will return to its traditional spot on the eve of the Oscars, February 23, after last year's awards were held on April Fools' Day.

The winners will be determined by 650 members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation, and about 48,000 ballots on movie review website Rotten Tomatoes.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Peter Cooney)