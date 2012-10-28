NEW YORK An assortment of Rolling Stones memorabilia and artwork provided by Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and his ex-wife was sold in a two-day auction, Julien's Auctions said on Sunday.

The collection featured memorabilia spanning four decades from the guitarist's work with the band, and included several worn leather and velvet jackets, real and cardboard guitars, tour ephemera and a signed lithograph of Eric Clapton.

Among the items were a white leather coat worn by Wood that sold for $8,960, and a lithograph of Eric Clapton drawn by Wood that features his signature as well as Clapton's that fetched $5,120.

Despite being made of cardboard, a guitar cutout gifted to Wood by Keith Richards sold for $6,875. The real thing commanded almost nine times that price, with a 1955 Fender Stratocaster guitar often played on stage by Wood bringing in $60,800.

Bidding took place live online as well as in person and by phone at Julien's Beverly Hills gallery on Friday and Saturday.

The auction comes ahead of the release next February of the memoirs of Wood's ex-wife Jo, which promise to reveal her tales of life as the wife of a Rolling Stone.

Ronnie and Jo Wood were married for 23 years before separating in 2008 when Ronnie left her for a young cocktail waitress named Ekaterina Ivanova. The couple's divorce was finalized in 2011.

After the auction was announced in September, the former couple issued opposing statements feuding about the ownership of the auction items, but seemed to have worked out their disagreements. Julien described the items for sale as jointly owned and said that they were part of the couple's divorce settlement.

Part of the proceeds from the auction will go to MusiCares, the Grammy Awards charity that offers help to people in the music industry with finance and addiction.

Wood has recently been focused on his visual art career, but is best known as a musician with the Rolling Stones and The Faces. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

In addition to her upcoming memoirs, Jo Wood - a former model - has also founded a skincare line.

(Reporting by Andrea Burzynski, editing by Gary Crosse)