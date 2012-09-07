Cast members Berenice Marlohe (R), Daniel Craig (C) and Naomie Harris pose for the media during a photocall for the James Bond film ''SkyFall'' in front of the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

British royal couple Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, will attend the world premiere of the newest James Bond film, "Skyfall," at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 23, producers said on Friday.

The premiere will benefit charities that support former and current members of Britain's intelligence agencies.

The Bond film franchise has a history with Britain's royal family. Over the years, many of them - including Princes William and Harry - have attended premieres and used the event to help support various charities.

More recently, 86-year old Queen Elizabeth made her film debut with James Bond star Daniel Craig during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics in July, in a spoof video that ended with her appearing to jump from a helicopter into the Olympic stadium.

"Skyfall," which stars Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Albert Finney, will be released in the UK and internationally on October 26. The film, directed by Sam Mendes, hits U.S. theaters November 9.

