Actors ( L to R ) Eric Nelsen and Denise Tontz are seen embracing during the filming of the soap opera ''All My Children'' in Stamford, Connecticut embrace during the filming of the soap opera ''All My Children'' in Stamford, Connecticut April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New episodes of relaunched soap operas "All My Children" and "One Life to Live" will now appear online two times a week, rather than four, after producers concluded fans weren't keeping up with the heavier schedule.

The one-time ABC dramas attracted millions of views through Hulu.com, Hulu Plus and Apple Inc's iTunes since they were revived on the Internet on April 29, production company Prospect Park said in a letter to fans on Thursday.

But online viewing data showed many fans weren't watching the new 30-minute episodes during the first 24 hours. Instead, they were waiting to view several installments at once.

"These viewing patterns resemble more closely the typical patterns of online viewing rather than how one would watch traditional television," Prospect Park founders Jeff Kwatinetz and Rich Frank said. "This leads us to believe we are posting too many episodes and making it far too challenging for viewers to keep up."

Starting May 20, new episodes of "All My Children" will appear Monday and Wednesday, and new episodes of "One Life to Live" on Tuesday and Thursday. A catch-up show appears each Friday.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jan Paschal)