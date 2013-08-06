'Star Wars' embraces girl power with new heroine stories, toys
"Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
TOKYO New York-based hedge fund Third Point, led by billionaire Daniel Loeb, said on Tuesday it would continue talking with Sony Corp and explore further options after the electronics maker's board rejected a proposal to partially list its entertainment arm.
"Third Point looks forward to an ongoing dialogue with management and intends to explore further options to create value for Sony shareholders," the fund said in a statement.
Sony said it would improve transparency in its entertainment business, including the disclosure in its earnings releases from next quarter of revenue figures for certain categories in its pictures and music segments.
Loeb, who owns around 7 percent of Sony through shares and cash-settled swaps, nevertheless said Sony management should communicate more specific plans to improve results at its entertainment unit.
He has previously called the company's entertainment division poorly managed and said he wanted it to be more transparent and accountable.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
"Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
NEW YORK When Mexican actress Kate del Castillo helped orchestrate a secret meeting between actor Sean Penn and drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in what became an explosive Rolling Stone article, little did she know she'd be drawing from the experience for her new Netflix series.