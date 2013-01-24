Actress Julianne Moore urges Americans to mark gun violence awareness day
NEW YORK Actress Julianne Moore is urging Americans to wear orange on Friday to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
NEW YORK The producers of "Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark" and Julie Taymor, the musical's ousted director, are once again ready to settle their long-running court case, a court filing showed on Wednesday.
"We anticipate notifying the Court within the next week that a final settlement agreement has been executed," attorney Charles T. Spada, who represents Taymor, wrote in a January 22 letter to U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan.
The letter comes less than two weeks after the parties resumed litigation after failing to reach a final settlement of Taymor's copyright infringement lawsuit, court records show.
The latest development comes five months after Taymor had reached a settlement in principle with 8 Legged Productions, the producer, in the copyright infringement case
"Spider-Man," which became a hit, got off to a disastrous start in 2010 with opening night delays, injured actors and the firing of Taymor, who won a Tony Award for her work on "The Lion King." She sued 8 Legged Productions in November 2011.
Any settlement is conditioned on 8 Legged Productions coming to terms with Marvel Entertainment, a unit of Walt Disney Co, to extend its license to produce the musical in other venues, Spada wrote in a December 19 letter to the judge.
In Wednesday's letter, Spada said an agreement between the producer and Marvel to amend the license is likely within days.
Taymor and 8 Legged Productions intend to execute their agreement at the same time, the letter said.
"We are moving closer to finalizing the settlement," Dale Cendali, a lawyer for 8 Legged Productions, said in an email.
A spokesperson for Marvel didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case is Julie Taymor et al v. 8 Legged Productions et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 11-cv-8002.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
LOS ANGELES The Beverly Hills home where Debbie Reynolds and her "Star Wars" actress daughter Carrie Fisher lived together is up for sale, along with hundreds of items of their personal property and Hollywood memorabilia, the auctioneers said on Thursday.