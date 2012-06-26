The Motown Sound is making its way to Broadway next year in a show based on the life of hit maker Berry Gordy, producers announced on Tuesday.

"Motown the Musical" will feature songs made famous by Diana Ross and the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Jackson Five and other artists who found fame in the 1960s and 1970s with the Detroit-based record label founded by Gordy.

Motown and the Motown Sound grew out of rhythm and blues and soul music and became pop as the record label's stars cranked out hits. As important as the music was the influence Motown's African American stars had on U.S. culture during the civil rights era as their songs crossed over to mainstream success.

Gordy, 82, will co-produce the Broadway show described as "a gripping story about the proteges and stars of a uniquely talented musical family who, under Berry Gordy's guidance, began as the 'Sound of Young America' and went on to become some of the greatest superstars of all time."

Gordy said in a statement that Broadway provides "a challenging and exciting opportunity to tell my story and share the magic of Motown."

"I can't wait to feel that same Motown spirit come alive on stage every night," he added.

The musical is due to open in the spring of 2013. Casting was not announced.

