NEW YORK A dancer in the hit Broadway musical "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark," was recovering in a New York hospital after he was injured during a performance on Thursday evening, the show's publicist said on Friday.

Daniel Curry, 23, hurt his foot when it got caught in equipment of the elaborately staged show at the Foxwoods Theatre. He was taken to the hospital and the show was stopped.

"Following last night's accident at 'Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,' Daniel Curry remains in the hospital in stable condition," publicist Rick Miramontez said in a statement. "Tonight's performance will go on as scheduled."

Miramontez added that equipment malfunction was not a factor in the incident.

"Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark," the most expensive show ever staged on Broadway, had a rocky start in 2010 with cast injuries during high-wire stunts and opening night delays.

The production was also embroiled in legal disputes after Tony-winning director Julie Taymor, of "The Lion King," was fired from the production in March 2011. Taymor reached an agreement with the show's producers earlier this year.

The play, based on one of Marvel Comic's most famous heroes, cost more than $70 million to bring to the stage and includes music by Bono and The Edge. It routinely brings in more than $1 million a week at the box office.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Eric Walsh)