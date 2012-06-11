A minute with: Rachel Weisz recounts riding accident
LONDON British actress Rachel Weisz spoke with Reuters this week, discussing the politics of her new film, and recounting a dangerous, on-set incident involving a horse.
NEW YORK Irish love story "Once" won the Tony Award for best musical on Broadway Sunday while "Clybourne Park," a satire on race relations, won the best play.
Broadway newcomer Nina Arianda won best actress for her sexy performance in "Venus In Fur" while British comedian James Corden upset favorite Philip Seymour Hoffman to win best actor in a leading role in a play for his comic turn in "One Man, Two Guv'nors."
Best musical revival went to "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess" while "Death of a Salesman" was named best play revival.
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical was awarded to Steve Kazee for "Once," while the Tony for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical went to Audra McDonald for her leading role in "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess."
(Reporting By Christine Kearney; Editing by Bill Trott)
LONDON British actress Rachel Weisz spoke with Reuters this week, discussing the politics of her new film, and recounting a dangerous, on-set incident involving a horse.
LONDON British pop singer Phil Collins has canceled two London concerts due to take place this week after gashing his head in a fall at his hotel, his concert promoter said.