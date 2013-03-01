Singer Susan Boyle smiles as poppy's fall over her at a photocall during the launch of the Poppy Scotland appeal in Glasgow, Scotland in this file photo taken October 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Scottish singer Susan Boyle will get her first turn on the big screen in the British holiday period film "The Christmas Candle," the movie's producers said on Thursday.

Boyle, 51, will back up Samantha Barks, Hans Matheson and Lesley Manville in the Christmas film that began production this week on location in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

The film, based on the novella by Max Lucado, tells the tale of an enchanted Christmas candle in Gladbury, a dull village that must confront the dawning of the 20th century and a new, skeptical minister.

There was no information on what role the singer will play.

"Everyone on set is a delight to work with and it's a fantastic experience to be part of the team," Boyle said in a statement.

"I'm really enjoying getting dressed in the period costumes and stepping back in time and although it's very cold filming on location, I'm wearing long johns under my bustle," she added.

The singer became an overnight international sensation in 2009 after appearing on variety show "Britain's Got Talent" and performing a flawless rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream" from the musical "Les Miserables."

Her rendition has been viewed hundreds of millions of times on YouTube, and her life story from unknown Scot to multi-million-selling recording artist has itself been made into a musical.

Barks was most recently in the 2012 film production of "Les Miserables." Matheson's credits include 2010's "Clash of the Titans" while Manville is best known for 2010's "Another Year."

"The Christmas Candle," directed by John Stephenson, is produced by Impact and Big Book Media and will be distributed in the United Kingdom by Pinewood Productions.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey in Los Angeles; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Xavier Briand)