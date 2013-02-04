TAIPEI The coming lunar Year of the Snake is likely to smile on South Korean rapper Psy with increased prosperity, but he will need to leave Korea to make money and could risk exhaustion.

As Chinese communities around the globe prepare for the lunar New Year on Feb 1, which ushers in the Year of the Snake, a Taiwanese fortune teller predicted a mixed bag of luck for famous "snake" people around the world.

Psy, who shot to global fame last year with "Gangnam Style" and was born in 1977, is likely to make even more money this year if he continues to travel around the world, though he also faces a few challenges, said fortune teller Chan Wei-chung.

"First, he must take care of his health. Second, he must make good judgments. Third, his career will be helped by people of prominence - but most importantly, he will need to leave Korea and run around the world," Chan told Reuters.

"He will work and receive rewards, but he must be careful not to exhaust himself and become ill, because it could bring disaster to his year of the snake."

Sarah Jessica Parker, who was born in 1965 and is widely known for her role as Carrie in "Sex and the City" television series, will also reap financial rewards, but only if she works for this with her husband, actor Matthew Broderick.

"(A) star shines in her marriage palace, which means by working together with her husband, there are good chances of making a fortune," Chan said.

Love may also shine for singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, born in 1989 - but it awaits her in foreign lands.

"Leaving the U.S. to another country to film a movie, host concerts or conduct other entertainment businesses will bring her good fortune for love," Chan said.

But television host Oprah Winfrey, who was born in 1954 but qualifies as a "tail of the Snake" because her January birthday still falls within the lunar Year of the Snake, may face difficulties.

"Two of the biggest problems this year are money disputes and troubles when travelling, like traffic problems or quarrels with people," said Chan of Oprah, who recently drew global attention with her interview of disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.

"Her fortune gets better as she ages, but the Year of the Snake may be challenging," Chan said.

The lunar New Year is celebrated on February 10. People born in 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989 and 2001 are all snakes.

