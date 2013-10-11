Usher, Lauryn Hill to perform at Montreux Jazz Festival
MEZIERES, Switzerland Usher, Lauryn Hill, Macy Gray and Erykah Badu are booked to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival during its 51st edition, organizers said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES Country-pop singer Taylor Swift will be honored as this year's songwriter and artist of the year by the Nashville Songwriters Association International, making her the only artist to win the award six times, her record company said on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old singer and writer of pop crossover hits "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "I Knew You Were Trouble" will be officially named the award's recipient on Sunday, Big Machine Records said.
The annual award recognizes country music's songwriters who scored top 30 hits during the past year.
Swift's win pulls her ahead of five-time winners Vince Gill and Alan Jackson. She is also the youngest person to have won the award.
Her fourth album, "Red," has sold 6 million copies worldwide since it was released last October.
Swift and newcomer singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves lead the nominees with six nods each at next month's Country Music Association Awards.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Stacey Joyce)
LAS VEGAS Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
NEW YORK Italian novelist Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel "My Brilliant Friend" is headed to television as an eight-part series, U.S. cable channel HBO and Italy's RAI television said on Thursday.