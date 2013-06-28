'Wonder Woman' and 'Blade Runner 2049' showcased at Vegas convention
LAS VEGAS Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
LOS ANGELES The popular "Terminator" film franchise will be resurrected in a new stand-alone trilogy, with the first installment slated to open in theaters on June 26, 2015, Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures said on Thursday.
The "Terminator" franchise about an assassin cyborg portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger has grossed more than $1 billion over three films since it debuted in 1984.
It is unknown if Schwarzenegger, 65, will reprise his most famous role.
A fourth film in the franchise, "Terminator Salvation," was released in 2009 without the former body builder, who was the governor of California at the time.
The 2015 film will be produced by Annapurna Pictures, which also produced 2013's Oscar nominee "Zero Dark Thirty," and Skydance Productions.
Paramount is a subsidiary of Viacom Inc.
NEW YORK Italian novelist Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel "My Brilliant Friend" is headed to television as an eight-part series, U.S. cable channel HBO and Italy's RAI television said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES An actor best known for his role in the "Power Rangers" children's television series who admitted stabbing his roommate to death with a sword during an argument was sentenced on Thursday to six years in California state prison.