LOS ANGELES Dunder Mifflin's egomaniac salesman Dwight Schrute will not be leaving "The Office" for "The Farm" - at least on NBC, actor Rainn Wilson tweeted on Monday.

"NBC has passed on moving forward with The Farm TV show. Had a blast making the pilot - onwards & upwards!" Wilson, who plays eccentric beetroot farmer/paper salesman Dwight, tweeted to his 3 million followers, before urging them to continue watching "The Office."

The potential spin-off TV show was announced in January and saw Schrute working full time running a bed and breakfast inn at the beet farm with a crazy cast of new characters.

"The Office" is currently in its final season on NBC, and producers have said it will tie up many of the characters' storylines and reveal the identity of those shooting the 'documentary' at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton.

Lead actor Steve Carell left the show last year. He played bumbling office manager Michael Scott. Cast members John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, who play on-screen couple Jim and Pam, have carved out movie careers alongside Carell, while Mindy Kaling landed her own show on rival network Fox, playing a ditzy gynecologist on "The Mindy Project."

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)