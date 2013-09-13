Cast member Bryan Cranston (L) smiles next to co-star Aaron Paul at a panel for the television series ''Breaking Bad'' during the AMC portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans of "Breaking Bad" who want their fix of memorabilia from the television drama about a teacher-turned-meth-dealer can select from a trove of props on offer in a charity sale this weekend, from furniture to parts of a chemistry lab, organizers said.

The sale will take place on Saturday outside a Goodwill thrift store in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the city that is the setting for the show about chemistry teacher Walter White.

The nonprofit Goodwill store helped with production of the hit cable television drama by providing furniture and clothing to be used on set, said Goodwill Industries of New Mexico spokeswoman Shauna O'Cleireachain.

In turn, producers of the show have donated hundreds of items to Goodwill for use in the sale, which the organization says will benefit its programs for veterans and the unemployed.

The home décor, costume pieces and other items from the show will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

They include shoes and furniture used by the series' main characters, small chemistry lab pieces and briefcases and hats emblazoned with the logo of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the federal law enforcement agency that plays a central part in the show, she said.

"It's the things that are in the background that you don't particularly pay attention to but that are still part of the set," O'Cleireachain said.

"Breaking Bad," which will air its finale this month after five seasons, stars Bryan Cranston as White, who began making and selling the illegal drug methamphetamine to secure his family's finances after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Cranston has won three best actor Emmy Awards for his work on the show.

This year, the program is nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, including one for best drama series. A spinoff show based on lawyer Saul Goodman, a character played by Bob Odenkirk, was recently approved for production.

