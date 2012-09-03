U.S. President Barack Obama is seen on a video screen during preparations at the venue for the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

NEW YORK Jay-Z got a boost from President Barack Obama over the weekend at the Budweiser Made In America festival in Philadelphia, where the hip-hop mogul was both an organizer and headline performer.

In a pre-recorded video, Obama said Jay-Z's personal story is "what Made In America means" and urged concert-goers to vote, according to press reports.

Obama will face off against former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in the November 6 presidential election.

Jay-Z, a rapper who hails from the housing projects of Brooklyn, is among hip hop's most successful entrepreneurs.

