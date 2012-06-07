NEW YORK Singer Lauryn Hill on Thursday was charged with failing to file federal income tax returns for three years during which she earned more than $1.8 million, officials said.

Hill did not file an income tax return to the Internal Revenue Service from 2005 to 2007, the Department of Justice said in a statement. During this time her income, which primarily comes from recording and film royalties, totaled more than $1.8 million dollars.

The three counts against Hill each carry a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine, the department said.

The William Morris Agency, which represents Hill, declined to comment. Hill's lawyer, Nathan J. Hochman, could not be reached for comment.

Hill, once a member of the hip-hop band Fugees, is best known for "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," the 1998 album that won five Grammys, including Album of the Year.

Hill also owns and operates four companies: Obverse Creations Music Inc., Boogie Tours Inc., L.H. Productions 2001 Inc., and Studio 22 Inc., the Justice Department said.

Hill, whose home address is listed as South Orange, New Jersey, is scheduled to appear on the charges before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Shipp in Newark on June 29.

(Reporting By Joseph O'Leary; Editing by Bill Trott)