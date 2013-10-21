Actress and singer Dolly Parton arrives at the Hollywood premiere of ''Joyful Noise'' in Los Angeles, California January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

NASHVILLE, Tennessee Singer Dolly Parton was slightly injured on Monday when the SUV she was riding in as a passenger was hit by a car, police said, but the country music star posted on Facebook that she was fine and resting at home.

Parton, 67, was riding as a passenger in the front seat of a Nissan Xterra that was in a collision with another vehicle, Nashville police said.

"Parton received minor injuries," the Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

Police said the driver of the other car failed to yield. The two drivers and Parton were taken to local hospitals for treatment, but none of the injuries appeared to be serious, police added.

Parton was quick to dispel concern from fans about her condition, posting on Facebook: "I was in a fender bender this morning, here in Nashville. But I am all good ...Just a little tired and sore, resting at home."

Parton, a long-time member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, is best known for songs such as "Jolene," "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You."

