Edward Enninful named first male editor of British Vogue
LONDON Fashion magazine British Vogue said on Monday it has appointed Edward Enninful as its new editor-in-chief, making him the first male editor in the publication's 100-year history.
Fleetwood Mac bass guitarist John McVie has been diagnosed with cancer and the rock group has canceled the Australian and New Zealand leg of its world tour so that he can undergo treatment, the band said on Sunday.
The band, known for such 1970s hits as "Don't Stop" and "Dreams," had just completed the European segment of the tour. It was to make 14 stops in Australia and New Zealand, the group said in a statement on its website.
McVie, 67, "is now scheduled to be in treatment for cancer during that period of time," the statement.
"We hope our Australian and New Zealand fans as well as Fleetwood Mac fans everywhere will join us in wishing John and his family all the best," band members Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham said in the statement.
McVie joined Fleetwood Mac shortly after its formation in London in 1967. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Simao)
LONDON Fashion magazine British Vogue said on Monday it has appointed Edward Enninful as its new editor-in-chief, making him the first male editor in the publication's 100-year history.
NEW YORK The 101st Pulitzer Prizes, to be announced on Monday, will pay tribute to the best in American journalism and letters from a news year highlighted by the 2016 presidential election campaign.