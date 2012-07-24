LOS ANGELES The latest issue of a Batman comic series due to hit stores this week will be postponed in light of the shooting rampage at a Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, DC Entertainment said on Tuesday.

"Out of respect for the victims and families in Aurora, Colorado, DC Entertainment has made the decision to postpone the release of BATMAN INC #3 for one month because the comic contains content that may be perceived as insensitive in light of recent events," DC Entertainment said in a statement.

Twelve people were killed and 58 injured in the midnight shooting rampage at a screening last week for the new Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises."

Former neuroscience student James Eagan Holmes, 24, was arrested behind the theater shortly after the shooting and appeared in court for the first time on Monday pending formal charges next week.

While DC Entertainment, a division of the Warner Bros Entertainment, did not divulge the exact nature of the "insensitive" imagery in the latest "Batman, Inc.," Chris Burnham, the illustrator of the series, posted on Twitter that the delay was "due some grim imagery that would seem wholly inappropriate given the Aurora killings."

He added that there was a specific scene "that made DC & the whole Bat-team say "Yikes." Too close for comfort."

"Batman, Incorporated," also known as "Batman, Inc.," is one of 52 comic books, which includes other Batman-related series, that DC Comics publishes every month. It was re-launched in May this year and was due to release its third installment on Wednesday. The new issue date will be August 22.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and M.D. Golan)