NEW YORK "Jersey Shore" reality star Nicole Polizzi, popularly known as Snooki, has given birth to a healthy baby boy, her representatives said on Sunday.

Polizzi, 24, one of the breakout stars of the MTV hit reality show "Jersey Shore," which follows the loves, brawls and assorted dramas of a group of New Jersey beach housemates, had her baby in the early hours at New Jersey hospital.

"The world just got another Guido! Lorenzo Dominic LaValle has entered the world weighing six pounds, five ounces. Nicole, Jionni and Enzo are doing great," her representatives said in a statement.

The pint-sized Chilean-born star whose hard-partying "Jersey Shore" antics were a major factor in making it a hit show, announced in March her pregnancy and her engagement to boyfriend Jionni LaValle.

She has become one of television's most well-known reality stars, putting out a novel and branching out with her own spinoff show along with "Jersey Shore" co-star Jennifer "Jwoww" Farley.

While she and "Jersey Shore" have been the subject of some ridicule, the show has consistently topped U.S. TV ratings for cable channel MTV.

