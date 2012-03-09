Singer Whitney Houston attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis with her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brownin Beverly Hills, California in this February 12, 2011 file photograph. Houston who died Febraury 11, 2012, has left her entire estate to her... REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES Whitney Houston, who died suddenly last month in a Beverly Hills hotel room, has left her fortune to her 19-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, according to the singer's will.

Under terms of the will filed late on Wednesday in Atlanta, funds from the singer's estate will be put in a trust to benefit her daughter. The young woman will get part of the principal when she turns 21, more money at age 25 and the balance when she celebrates her 30th birthday.

Houston had long guarded against media intrusion into the life of her only child, whose father is entertainer Bobby Brown. But Bobbi Kristina, who turned 19 on Sunday, has been thrust into the spotlight since her mother's death at age 48.

Bobbi Kristina has given an interview to Oprah Winfrey that will air on the television personality's OWN cable network this coming Sunday.

The singer did not enjoy a very large share of revenues from her work because her label, Sony's Legacy Records, owned the catalog of her albums and paid the singer royalties for her performances. Houston did not write her hit songs, and did not have revenues for those publishing rights.

The pop star, whose powerful voiced fueled her rise to global fame in the mid-1980s, was found underwater in a bathtub at a Beverly Hills hotel on February 11. An exact cause of death has yet to be determined, but authorities do not suspect foul play.

(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)