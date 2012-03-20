Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor and her husband Frederic Prinz von Anhalt celebrate his 68th birthday in this June 18, 2011 publicity photo released to Reuters June 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Blanchette/Handout

LOS ANGELES The estranged daughter of ailing screen legend Zsa Zsa Gabor is set to ask a Los Angeles court on Tuesday to appoint a conservator to oversee her 95 year-old mother's affairs, her attorney said on Tuesday.

In the latest round of a bitter dispute between Francesca Hilton and Gabor's 9th husband, Frederick Von Anhalt, Hilton says she fears that Gabor is being isolated from her family and that her financial affairs may be exploited.

Gabor is bedridden in her Bel Air home and is fed by a tube after suffering a stroke, breaking her hip and having a leg amputated. She has been in and out of hospitals repeatedly in the last two years and is cared for by von Anhalt.

Hilton's lawyer claimed in a statement that she had recently discovered Gabor's home is in default over missed mortgage payments and that von Anhalt recently secured a $700,000 loan against the property.

Hilton, 64, Gabor's daughter from her second marriage to hotel baron Conrad Hilton, wants to have a court decide "what is best for her mother, to determine whether Zsa Zsa is getting the best care she can afford, whether Zsa Zsa is being isolated or allowed to be with family and friends who love her, and whether her funds are being managed in her best interests."

Von Anhalt could not immediately be reached for comment.

Attorney Kenneth Kossoff said that "in spite of her conflicts with von Anhalt, Francesca has been hoping he had Zsa Zsa's interests at heart.

"However, having just recently learned that he took out a $700,000 loan, and that there was a notice of default recorded against the property in late February 2012 because he apparently has not been paying Zsa Zsa's mortgage payment, it became clear to Francesca that if she did not seek to protect her mother, no one else would."

The conservatorship petition, to be presented in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, will allow the court to investigate Gabor's health, assets and total environment.

Hungarian-born Gabor starred in 1950s films "Moulin Rouge" and "Lili" and became a fixture on the Hollywood celebrity circuit by virtue of her multiple marriages to wealthy men.

Francesca Hilton, an actress and writer, has been estranged from her mother since a 2005 lawsuit involving family finances that was dismissed by a Los Angeles judge.

In the past year, Von Anhalt has put their Bel Air mansion up for sale for $15 million, announced plans to auction Gabor's fur coats to help pay for her medical care and claimed that he plans to give Gabor another baby through egg donation, artificial insemination and a surrogate mother.

