BRIEF-Symantec says it blocked nearly 22 mln WannaCry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
April 13 British commercial TV broadcaster ITV PLC is said to be pursuing a takeover of Canada's Entertainment One Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
ITV, Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster, has been in talks with Entertainment One; no final decision has been made, Bloomberg said.
It also said the talks may not result in a deal, citing the sources familiar with the situation.(bloom.bg/1Sgxyb0)
Spokesmen for ITV and Entertainment One were not immediately available for comment.
Based in Toronto with its shares listed in London, Entertainment One's high-profile partnerships in recent years include those with DreamWorks Studios and production company Mark Gordon Co (Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.