Oct 5 Entertainment Properties Trust on
Thursday sold $125 million of cumulative preferred perpetual
shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $75 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and
RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES
AMT $125 MLN COUPON 6.625 PCT MATURITY PERPETURAL
TYPE SHRS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/12/2012
S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTLERY
FITCH DOUBLE-B NON-CALLABLE N/A