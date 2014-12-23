BRIEF-Renasant reports receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for Metropolitan merger
* Renasant announces receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for merger with Metropolitan
Dec 23 Entra ASA :
* Signs lease contract with Dinamo Norge AS for 1,500 sqm in Schweigaardsgate 16 in Oslo
* Lease contract duration is five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Renasant announces receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for merger with Metropolitan
NEW YORK, April 20 Investors poured $1.5 billion into U.S.-based funds that invest in non-domestic stocks during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the fifth straight week of inflows.