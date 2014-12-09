Santander announces guidance for PNC5 AT1 euro at 6.75% area
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
Dec 9 Entra ASA :
* Has sold properties Skansegaten 2 in Stavanger and St. Olavs gate 4 in Oslo
* Says property Skansegaten 2 deal price is 110 million Norwegian crowns ($15.39 million) which is close to current book value in Entra
* St. Olavs gate 4 deal price is 82 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1460 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
BAKU, April 18 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ said on Tuesday its assets stood at $33.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, a slight increase from $33.147 billion seen three months earlier. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)