Dec 9 Entra ASA :

* Has sold properties Skansegaten 2 in Stavanger and St. Olavs gate 4 in Oslo

* Says property Skansegaten 2 deal price is 110 million Norwegian crowns ($15.39 million) which is close to current book value in Entra

* St. Olavs gate 4 deal price is 82 million crowns