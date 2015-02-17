BRIEF-Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc reports Q1 revenue fell 0.9 pct
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Feb 17 Entra Asa
* John Fredriksen's Geveran Trading co. ltd. has sold 925,000 Entra shares
* After this sale Geveran Trading co. ltd. has a total position of 17,475,000 shares representing approximately 9.51% of the outstanding shares of Entra ASA. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Accel-KKR announces strategic minority investment by Goldman Sachs asset management's Petershill Program