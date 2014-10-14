BRIEF-Century Properties Group says 2016 total revenues 7.38 bln Pesos versus 10.38 bln Pesos
* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Oct 14 Norwegian property firm Entra cut the maximum size of its initial public offering and narrowed the price range to between 63 and 65 crowns per share from a previous 61-72, it said on Tuesday.
Entra said that the offering would include up to 51 million sales shares and additional shares, below an earlier indication for up to 80 million.
The firm earlier said it would also sell up to 44.26 million new shares.
"The Joint Bookrunners have at the time of this announcement received orders so that the maximum total offering is well covered throughout the amended indicative price range," Entra said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, April 17 A South Korean pension fund on Monday accepted a debt-to-equity swap proposal for bondholders of troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , greenlighting the country's latest plan to bail out the world's largest shipbuilder.