Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
Oct 30 Entra Eiendom AS
* Entra Eiendom AS says board of directors of has resolved a share capital increase in to strengthen company's equity
* The board of directors has resolved a demerger, expected to be completed during January 2015.
* The de-merger is not expected to have any material practical significance for employees, the Entra ASA group or its creditors.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.