PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 13
June 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sees Q4 rev $56 mln vs est $54.6 mln
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.11 vs est $0.10
Jan 4 Entropic Communications Inc , which designs chipsets for video and broadband multimedia applications, on Wednesday marginally raised its outlook for the fourth quarter.
The company now expects to earn 11 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of about $56 million, for the fourth quarter. The San Diego-based company had earlier projected revenue of $54 million to $55 million and the midpoint of its adjusted net income outlook was 10 cents a share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 10 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $54.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Separately, the company said it would buy some assets of Trident Microsystems' set-top box chips business for $55 million.
Entropic shares were up 8 cents in pre-market trade. The stock closed at $5.50 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
June 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JAKARTA, June 13 Indonesia has reached a settlement with Alphabet Inc's Google for 2016 in their dispute over taxes, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.