BRIEF-Omni-Lite Industries announces normal course issuer bid
* Omni Lite Industries Canada Inc says may purchase for cancellation up to 800,000 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 18 Entropic Communications Inc, which designs chipsets for video and broadband multimedia applications, cut its outlook for the first quarter.
The company said its revenue would be hurt by a change in deployment plans for some set top boxes by a U.S. pay-TV service provider.
* Eleven Biotherapeutics announces Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommendation to continue phase 3 registration trial with vicinium in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer based on review of safety and efficacy data