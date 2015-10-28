* Environment campaigners say limits still too lax
* Farmers won exclusion of some methane
BRUSSELS Oct 28 The European Parliament on
Wednesday backed a new draft law to cut toxins in the air and
halve the number of premature deaths caused by pollution.
Environment campaigners, however, said the plans are too
conservative and the proposed limits for emissions are above
safe levels agreed by the World Health Organization.
Implementation is also expected to be a challenge as many of
the 28 member states are already in breach of weaker existing EU
air pollution law, while the Volkswagen scandal has drawn public
attention to emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) that far exceed
official levels.
The new law, which still needs endorsement by member states,
sets national limits on major pollutants, including dust and NOx
until 2030.
After opposition from the farming lobby, the plenary session
of the European Parliament in Strasbourg voted to include
ammonia and methane but exclude enteric methane emitted by
ruminant animals.
European Commission data shows more than 400,000 premature
deaths a year in the European Union are linked to air pollution,
which causes respiratory disease and some forms of cancer. The
number should halve if the draft law takes effect, the
Commission says.
EU Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella welcomed the vote
as "a positive step towards an agreement on new ambitious yet
realistic EU rules".
Environment campaigners, however, said the members of the
European Parliament had missed the opportunity to save more
lives and reduce costs to society.
"With the Volkswagen scandal fresh in their minds, MEPs had
a major opportunity to right a wrong and take action to clean up
Europe's air," said Louise Duprez, senior policy officer for air
pollution at the European Environmental Bureau.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by David Goodman)