SYDNEY, Australia, Oct 30 - Russia has again thwarted
attempts to create the world's largest ocean sanctuary in
Antarctica, the final country opposing the protection of a vast
swathe of rich waters from fishing, after a revised
international plan won support from China.
The Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine
Living Resources (CCAMLR) ends a 10-day meeting in Hobart,
Australia on Friday without the consensus needed for a deal to
conserve and manage the marine ecosystems in the Southern Ocean.
While Russia blocked conservation proposals for a fifth
consecutive time, delegates welcomed China's support for the
revised Marine Protection Area (MPA) in the icy but fertile Ross
Sea put forward by the United States and New Zealand.
"China's support for a revised MPA is a major step forward
in reaching the consensus required to put workable protections
in place for the Ross Sea," New Zealand Foreign Minister Murray
McCully said in a statement.
U.S. delegation leader Evan Bloom told Reuters the ongoing
opposition by Russia, which had argued that such a large area
closed off to fishing was unnecessary, was frustrating.
"There's also a bit of optimism because now there's just one
country left and we're closer than we have ever been before."
The latest proposal includes a new research zone for krill
and allows fishing for the tiny creatures that form the basis of
the Antarctic food chain in other areas of the expanded 1.5
million square kilometre protected zone.
China has expressed a desire to increase its fishing for
krill, used in fish food and human nutritional supplements,
throughout the Southern Ocean. Delegates said there were no
immediate plans for krill fishing in the Ross Sea and little
risk to the vast resource, which is protected by existing quotas
and regulations.
The objective of the CCAMLR, which was established by
international treaty in 1982, is the conservation of Antarctic
marine life "whilst providing for rational use" that takes
global food security into account.
The European Union and 24 nations are members of the
consensus-based organisation and a further 11 countries have
signed its convention.
Antarctica is home to more than 10,000 species including
most of the world's penguins, whales, seabirds, colossal squid
and Antarctic tooth fish.
"The Ross Sea is one of the last intact, fully functioning
marine ecosystems on earth. It's really important to preserve it
for its own intrinsic value, " Andrea Kavanagh, a delegate and
director of the pro-conservation Pew Charitable Trusts said.
"It's also a really important place for scientists to look
at how climate change is affecting healthy ecosystems as opposed
to unhealthy ecosystems."
The Southern Ocean represents about 10 percent of the
Earth's surface.
