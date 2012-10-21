* Bees worse at gathering pollen when exposed to pesticides
* Combinations of pesticides aggravate harm to bees,
colonies
* Adds to understanding of crisis for bees
* Wider testing of pesticides important
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Oct 21 Pesticides used in farming are also
killing worker bumblebees and damaging their ability to gather
food, meaning colonies that are vital for plant pollination are
more likely to fail when they are used, a study showed on
Sunday.
The United Nations has estimated that a third of all
plant-based foods eaten by people depend on bee pollination and
scientists have been baffled by plummeting numbers of bees,
mainly in North America and Europe, in recent years.
British scientists said they exposed colonies of 40
bumblebees, which are bigger than the more common honeybee, to
the pesticides neonicotinoid and pyrethroid over four weeks at
levels similar to those in fields.
Neonicotinoids are nicotine-like chemicals used to protect
various crops from locusts, aphids and other pests.
"Chronic exposure ... impairs natural foraging behaviour and
increases worker mortality, leading to significant reductions in
brood development and colony success," the scientists wrote in
the report in the journal Nature on Sunday.
Exposure to a combination of the two pesticides "increases
the propensity of colonies to fail", according to the
researchers at Royal Holloway, University of London.
A 2011 U.N. report estimated that bees and other pollinators
such as butterflies, beetles or birds do work worth 153 billion
euros ($200 billion) a year to the human economy and are in
decline in many nations.
The findings underscored the importance of wider testing of
pesticides to ensure they do not also target bees, it said.
France banned a neonicotinoid pesticide made by Swiss
agrochemicals group Syngenta in June, citing evidence of a
threat to the country's bees. A report last month, however, said
that the original research was flawed.
"My guess is that the decline of bees is like a jigsaw
-there are probably a lot of pieces to put into place. This is
probably a very important piece of that jigsaw," lead author
Richard Gill told Reuters of the findings about pesticides.
PARASITES
In a separate commentary in Nature, Juliet Osborne of the
University of Exeter in England said the study underscored the
need to understand all factors that may contribute to harm bees
and to "Colony Collapse Disorder".
"For example, we have as yet no convincing demonstration of
the relative effects of pesticides on bee colonies compared to
the effects of parasites, pathogens and foraging resources," she
wrote.
Gill endorsed recommendations by the European Food Safety
Authority for longer testing on adult bees and larvae, new ways
of assessing cumulative exposure to toxins and separate
assessments for different bee species.
He said previous studies had mostly examined the impact of
pesticides on individual bees, rather than colonies. Bumblebees
form colonies of a few dozen bees, while honeybees can number up
to tens of thousands.
"Effects at the individual level can have a major knock-on
effect at the colony level. That's the novelty of the study," he
said.
The average number of bees lost in the experiment - both
dead in the nesting box and failing to return - was about
two-thirds of the total for bees exposed to a combination of the
two pesticides against a third for a control, exposed to
neither.
Bumblebees exposed to a combination of pesticides were about
half as successful at gathering pollen, used as food, compared
to a control. They also devoted more workers to collecting food,
meaning fewer were raising larvae.
Other experts said more research was needed. "It certainly
wouldn't be fair to say that this research spells doom for wild
bees," said James Cresswell of the University of Exeter.
(Editing by Alison Williams)