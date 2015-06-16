By Alister Doyle
| OSLO, June 16
OSLO, June 16 Just two percent of wild bee
species do almost 80 percent of their work in pollinating crops,
according to a study on Tuesday that outlined simple measures
for farmers to attract star insects to safeguard food
production.
The international report, based on 90 studies in five
continents, said governments should also conserve the apparently
less valuable bees as they might play a bigger role in the event
of environmental shocks, such as from climate change.
Many types of wild bees, which count 22,000 species
worldwide, are in decline because of factors such as pesticides
and habitat loss, raising uncertainty about how best to protect
insects vital to human food production.
Lead author David Kleijn, of Wageningen University and
Research Centre in the Netherlands, said bees were like soccer
players.
"There are a few who really make a lot of money, like
(Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi, then another large group
who can make a living from football. And then there's 99.9
percent who just play for fun," he told Reuters.
The study in the journal Nature Communications said just two
percent of species, usually the most common such as bumblebees
or solitary bees, did almost 80 percent of the work by wild bees
in pollinating crops such as potatoes, beans or apples.
The report, examining wild bees rather than managed honey
bees kept in hives, said farmers could easily attract the best
wild insect pollinators by planting wild flowers or strips of
grass alongside their crops.
"It should be helpful to farmers to know that the simple and
cheap measures can give them what they need for pollination,"
said Pat Wilmer of Scotland's University of St Andrews, who was
not among the authors.
The study estimated that wild bees' work contributed more
than $3,000 per hectare (2.5 acres) in helping to produce crops,
comparable to the economic value of managed honey bees.
The most industrious wild species was the North American
bumble bee, with work worth $963 a hectare, it said.
One study in 2008 estimated that insect pollination, mainly
by bees, is worth 153 billion euros ($171.54 billion) a year for
human crop production.
But the authors said purely economic arguments about the
current value of bees would wrongly overlook many species.
"We need a large and diverse group of species on the
substitutes' bench," said Professor Simon Potts, a co-author at
the University of Reading.
www.nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/ncomms8414
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
(Editing by Gareth Jones)