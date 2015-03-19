OSLO, March 19 Almost one in 10 of Europe's wild
bee species is at risk of extinction because of threats from the
spread of farms and pesticides among other factors, a first
assessment of the continent's bee populations showed on
Thursday.
Bees are vital to food production but are in decline in many
parts of the world. There are 1,965 wild bee species in Europe
and 9.2 percent of them are at risk of extinction while another
5.2 percent are likely to be threatened in the near future,
according to the international study, funded by the European
Commission.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)
also said its study showed that 57 percent of all European bee
species, which include types of bumblebees, honey bees and
solitary bees, were so little known that it was impossible to
judge whether they were at risk or not.
"We're laying down a benchmark" to help judge future trends,
lead author Ana Nieto of the IUCN, which groups governments,
scientists and conservationists, told Reuters. "We were shocked
that there is not enough information for so many species."
The bees work in pollinating crops is worth an estimated 22
billion euros ($23 billion euros) a year in Europe, and 153
billion euros worldwide, according to the study.
Cullum's bumblebee, found in Europe and Asia, was among
those most at risk and was rated "critically endangered" because
of the loss of its favourite clover flowers to farming.
The report said that threats to bees included more intensive
farming, insecticides, and climate change - causing more heavy
rainfalls, droughts and heat waves that can harm bees and their
access to food.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Susan Fenton)