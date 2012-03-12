* New UN biodiversity chief sees scope for private
investment
* Biodiversity acts as buffer against climate change
impacts
* Natural world's variety is key to sustainable development
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, March 7 Saving biodiversity -- the
vast and essential variety of the natural world -- will be
expensive, at an estimated $300 billion a year for the next
eight years. But losing it would cost even more, in terms of
disease, hunger, poverty and diminished resilience to climate
change, according to the new chief of the U.N. Convention on
Biological Diversity.
"Biodiversity is the basis of everything we do in
agriculture, everything we do in health," Braulio Ferreira de
Souza Dias told Reuters.
"So the development of new vaccines, the development of new
cultured varieties of plants is based on biodiversity, genetic
resources. If we lose biodiversity, we lose the options for
future development in these areas."
Human destruction of natural habitats, unbridled economic
development, pollution and climate change are among the threats
to plant and animal life, on land and underwater. Preserving
biological diversity is an uphill fight as the needs of the
world's growing human population - now numbering about 7
billion - increasingly come into conflict with protecting
nature.
Dias, named to the job in January, starts from a position
of certainty: 192 nations already have agreed on what needs to
be done by 2020 to preserve biodiversity.
His job is to help them figure out how to do it. He will
have the chance to do that when global representatives gather
in Rio de Janeiro in June, 20 years after the first Earth
Summit set out a plan for worldwide environmental protections.
This year, the meetings will focus on sustainable
development, a theme purposely chosen to avoidèclimate change
controversies. It is an important one for Dias, who previously
headed biodiversity for the Brazilian ministry.
Dias has been impressed by some of the biodiversity pilot
programs launched by companies and governments around the
world, but he believes these efforts need to be quickly
expanded.
PRIVATE INVESTOR ROLE
The independent $300 billion-a-year cost estimate - which
includes sustainable management of agriculture, forests, fresh
water and coastal and marine ecosystems - is about 10 times the
amount now being spent by governments, private industry and
nongovernmental organizations on biodiversity protection. There
is as yet no globally agreed official estimate of the cost, but
assessments are under way.
Dias said that does not mean governments will bear the full
cost. The United Nations is encouraging private investment,
such asèefforts by paper products firm Stora Enso to move
toward sustainably harvested wood. Costa Rica is using fossil
fuel revenues to make ecosystem service payments to landowners,
paying them for sustainable forest management.
Public-private partnerships can absorb other costs, he
said.
Still, preservation costs pale in comparison to estimates
of what it would cost to simply do nothing. An international
study supported by the United Nations estimates that taking no
action would cost between $2 trillion and $4.5 trillion a
year.
The global biodiversity effort stems from the principle
that all living things -- from intestinal bacteria to human
beings to redwood trees -- play a role in the ecosystem. While
it is natural that some species die out over time, new
environmental threats may prematurely wipe out entire species.
Dias says the impact can be devastating. If, for example,
the Amazon rainforest morphs into the Amazon savannah, the
biological diversity that people have depended upon for
centuries could be endangered.
For almost every environmental issue, Dias draws a bright
line to biological diversity.
Hunger: "If we want to be more effective in the fight
against hunger, we need to enhance the use of local
biodiversity. We will not solve this problem just by huge
shipments of surplus stocks of crops from one region to
another."
Poverty: "If poor communities survive at all, it's because
they have access to biodiversity ... They can catch a fish,
they can get fruits from the forest. They don't have cash, they
don't have a salary to buy the goods in the markets, so it's
thanks to this access to nature that they survive."
Biodiversity is also vital to resisting climate change and
its loss could deprive farmers of the genetic resources they
need to adapt to future climate conditions, Dias said.
Climate change has spurred the spread of such killers as
malaria and cholera, Dias said, and both diseases are related
to environmental disturbances.
He hopes investors will see biodiversity as a smart place
to put their money. "We need more engagement on the part of
private companies, the financial sector, the pension funds," he
said.