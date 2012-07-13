* First 'climate' certified bond seen in weeks
* Institutional investors say standards needed
* Size matters, not just certification
By Jeff Coelho
LONDON, July 13 Investors will soon be able to
buy corporate bonds with a 'climate' certification, much as
consumers with strong social and environmental convictions now
buy coffee and chocolate products with labels such as Fairtrade
and Rainforest Alliance.
Carrying such a certification will enable institutional
investors and pension funds, which have been looking to make
their portfolios green, quickly to identify environment-friendly
bonds without having to do the due diligence themselves.
The 'Climate Bond Certified' standard will initially be
aimed at corporate bonds linked to low-carbon assets, said Sean
Kidney, executive chair of the Climate Bonds Initiative, a
non-profit group backing the standard.
In just a few weeks' time, a corporate bank is expected to
issue the equivalent of around $500 million in an asset-backed
bond that will carry the certification, the first of its kind.
"It's linked to a portfolio of wind energy loans, which have
been reviewed to make sure they relate to wind energy
installations in the field," Kidney told Reuters, declining to
comment give details about the bond or bank for compliance
reasons.
"(Other bonds) are on the road to being certified," he said.
In order to get certified, a bond issuer first has to go
through independent auditors, such as KPMG, DNV and Bureau
Veritas, to ensure environmental integrity of the security.
Then it needs approval by the Climate Bond Standards Board,
represented by institutional investors and non-governmental
organisations such as the California State Teachers' Retirement
System and the Natural Resources Defense Council, a U.S.
environment lobby.
Some of the top institutional investors have been calling
for investment-grade bonds where revenue is used to fight global
climate change, such as severe drought and flooding.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has estimated that
$140 trillion in clean energy investment is needed by the middle
of the century, when governments aim to keep the average rise in
global temperatures to below 2 degrees Celsius.
And this is where the $90 trillion global bond supermarket
can help, according to an alliance of institutional investors
and advisors made up of Allianz, Aon Benfield, Aviva,
Legal and General, and Swiss Re.
"As insurers and reinsurers we are conscious of the long
term risks that climate change poses to society and how it will
affect pricing of weather risk transfer solutions long term,"
they said in a statement during last year's U.N. climate talks.
But the climate bond market lacks liquidity and standards
for due diligence regarding low-carbon investments and how risk
is rated in relation to capital requirements, they said.
PRICE, SIZE MATTERS
Whereas consumers may be willing to pay a premium for
bird-friendly or other certified coffee, bond investors are
unlikely to pay up solely to get a green label on their bonds.
"Investors want a return as well as the ability to believe
that their investment is in accordance with any of their
personal beliefs," Colin Purdie, a credit fund manager at Aviva
Investors, a unit of Aviva, Britain's largest insurer.
"(But) I don't think it's justifiable to pay up just to buy
these bonds, because I don't think that's what our investors
want at this point," Purdie added.
Bond size also matters, he said: "Certification of and in
itself doesn't impact the size of the issue. If you get these
issuances to be at a sufficient size -$300-$500 million range -
then they are in benchmarks."
Green bonds have raised billions of dollars over the past
few years, but most were small in size and off the radar of
institutional investors and pension funds.
Certifying a bond for its green credentials, however, can be
useful as new issuers enter the market, said Heike Reichelt,
head of investor relations at the World Bank, which has issued
over $3 billion in green bonds using its own standards and
safeguards.
Apart from relying on an independent certification,
investors can assess environmental, social and governance
characteristics of their investments using internal resources or
by way of third party research firms, she said.
Michael Wilkins, a managing director at ratings agency
Standard and Poor's, said certification should give investors
added confidence both on the environmental and credit
fundamentals of a transaction.