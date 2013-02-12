* Two buildings near Oslo to use geothermal, solar power
* Plan seeks to reform energy-hungry sector, cut emissions
By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
SANDVIKA, Norway, Feb 12 Two office blocks by
the Oslo fjord will generate more power than they use from 2014
after a radical refit meant to show that the world's
energy-squandering building sector can do more to fight climate
change.
Geothermal and solar energy generated on site will make the
1980s buildings "energy positive" in a tiny step to cut demand
from the building sector that burns about 40 percent of world
energy and emits a third of man-made greenhouse gas emissions.
So far, most focus in green energy has been on new
buildings, not refits. Yet about 80 percent of existing
buildings in developed nations will still be standing in 2050,
by when governments are planning deep cuts in emissions.
"There is a huge global potential" in renovations, said
Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, chief executive of Norwegian aluminium
group Norsk Hydro which is a partner in the Powerhouse alliance
behind the 110 million crown ($20 million) project near Oslo.
"We believe this is the first time in the world that a
normal office block is being renovated to such strict
standards," he said of the 3 and 4-storey blocks in Sandvika,
south Norway, with space for more than 200 workers.
The renovation will use a heat-retaining black wooden
facade, an interior design that makes air flow without fans, and
high-grade insulation to cut energy use by up to 90 percent.
Backers say it will make long-term economic sense by eliminating
bills for heating and lighting.
And an energy-positive refurbishment in Norway, where winter
cold pushes up heating bills and scant sunlight makes solar
panels inefficient, would show that they can be achieved
anywhere in the world.
"We see it ... as a big possibility for us to take a strong
market position," Brandtzaek said, hoping for new orders if
successful. Aluminium will be widely used, such as in window
frames.
NEAR ZERO ENERGY STANDARD
The European Union says that new buildings owned by public
authorities will have to be "near zero energy" from 2019 and
other new buildings from 2021. California has a "net zero
energy" standard by 2020 for residences.
The U.N. Environment Programme says the building sector has
the biggest potential of any sector - from industry to transport
- for big and money-saving cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases
that are released by burning fossil fuels.
In rich nations, the rate of renovations would have to
triple from one percent of buildings a year to meet goals of
cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050, said
Peter Graham, head of the Global Buildings Performance Network.
Meanwhile, emerging economies led by China and India need
stricter codes for new buildings and cities, he said.
"For Europe and the United States more than 80 percent of
the existing building stock will still be around in 2050. In
China and India, 80 percent of the buildings in 2050 have yet to
be built," he said.
Big clean energy building projects include Masdar City in
Abu Dhabi, to be run on solar and renewable energy. Nations from
China to France have some zero or positive energy new buildings.
In New York, the 39-storey United Nations headquarters is
being renovated to a "gold" standard of energy use, just below a
top "platinum" rating under a U.S. system called Leadership in
Energy and Environmental Design.
In Norway, one problem is that tall elm and ash trees shade
the coastal site, where workers are tearing out insulation and
other fittings this month.
"There aren't optimal conditions for solar energy," said
Fredrik Daehli, project manager at construction group Skanska.
Other partners are Norsk Hydro, Norwegian architects Snohetta,
environmental group Zero and property owners Entra Eiendom.
After the renovation, an environmental and architecture
consultancy, Asplan Viak, will move in from February 2014.
The on-site electricity will more than cover lighting and
heating and the energy used to produce and recycle building
materials. It will not cover energy used by equipment brought by
the tenants, from computers to coffee machines.
Tine Hegli of Snohetta, which has contracts including a
re-design of Times Square in New York, said solar energy was far
easier to use than wind on buildings.
"Wind turbines can cause vibrations, and mean buildings need
a lot more reinforcement with concrete," she said.
($1 = 5.4892 Norwegian crowns)
