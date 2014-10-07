(Corrects ninth paragraph to show that the oil and gas sector
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Oct 7 Canada is set to badly miss its
2020 target for cutting emissions of greenhouse gases, in part
because of its failure to regulate the booming oil and gas
sector, Parliament's environmental watchdog said on Tuesday.
The scathing report by Environment Commissioner Julie
Gelfand will add to the political challenges faced by the
country's right-leaning Conservative government, which polls
show could lose power in the election set for next year.
The government has deep political roots in energy-rich
Western Canada and says it will do nothing to harm economic
development.
Gelfand found the government did not even have a plan for
how it would meet Canada's commitment under the 2009 Copenhagen
Accord to reduce emissions by 17 percent below 2005 levels by
2020.
Environment ministry figures show Canada will in fact exceed
the 2020 target by 20 percent if it does not take further steps.
"Federal measures currently in place will have little effect
on emissions by 2020 ... there is strong evidence that Canada
will not meet its international greenhouse gas emission
reduction target," Gelfand said in an official audit covering
the period between January 2011 and July 2014.
Critics, who have long bemoaned what they say is the
Conservatives' lamentable record on the environment, dismissed
any chance of Canada meeting its 2020 target of 612 megatonnes
of total emissions of greenhouse gases. The environment ministry
says 2020 output is currently on track to hit 734 megatonnes.
Emissions are growing fastest in the oil and gas sector,
which the Conservatives have been promising to regulate for
eight years.
The sector now accounts for more emissions than any other
and is expected to contribute 200 megatonnes of emissions by
2020, or 27 percent of the overall amount.
"Despite this prediction, regulations for the sector have
been repeatedly delayed," the audit said. The Conservatives have
declined to give detailed explanations for the delay, saying
merely that they are consulting industry stakeholders.
Green activists cite Canada's failure to tackle soaring
energy sector emissions as one of the reasons they want U.S.
President Barack Obama to block TransCanada Corp's
proposed Keystone XL pipeline from the Alberta tar sands in
Western Canada to U.S. refineries on the Gulf Coast.
Environment ministry officials told auditors they were
concerned the proposed oil and gas rules would make Canadian
energy companies less competitive than their U.S. counterparts.
The audit said Ottawa "does not have a documented
implementation plan for its own actions to reduce emissions ...
there are no benchmarks against which to monitor and report on
progress".
It also said some federal measures would have less impact
than predicted. For example, regulations for coal-fired power
plants due to come into effect next year have been watered down
and will only cut emissions by half as much as expected by 2020.
The second-largest emitter is currently the transport
sector. Ottawa has already announced plans to limit emissions
from autos and heavy trucks.
