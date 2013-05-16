OSLO May 16 Norway's Aker Solutions
has won a contract to make the world's first tests for capturing
emissions of carbon dioxide from cement factories as part of
efforts to slow climate change, the company said on Thursday.
Aker Solutions won the contract from HeidelbergCement's
Norwegian unit Norcem, in cooperation with the
European Cement Research Academy, a statement said. It did not
give the value of the deal.
Aker Solutions will carry out extensive tests of emissions
from Norcem's cement plant in Brevik, south Norway, to find the
best chemical solvent for capturing carbon dioxide, the main
greenhouse gas.
Most efforts to capture and store carbon focus on emissions
from coal-fired power stations. Yet cement production is the
source of about 5 percent of world carbon dioxide, according to
the Earth Institute at Columbia University in the United States.
"The award ... marks the first time technology to capture
carbon dioxide is used at a cement production plant," Aker
Solutions said in a statement.
Limestone, an ingredient in cement, releases carbon dioxide
as it is heated and fossil fuels used to heat kilns emit carbon
dioxide when burnt.
Capturing carbon dioxide is a way to limit rising world
emissions of the heat-trapping gas which are blamed for pushing
up world temperatures. High costs and complex technology have
dimmed hopes for quick, widespread adoption.
Aker Solutions said the project would give Norcem "valuable
information ... and help the European cement industry understand
the use of technology for future full-scale carbon dioxide
capture from cement production plants."
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)