OSLO May 16 Norway's Aker Solutions has won a contract to make the world's first tests for capturing emissions of carbon dioxide from cement factories as part of efforts to slow climate change, the company said on Thursday.

Aker Solutions won the contract from HeidelbergCement's Norwegian unit Norcem, in cooperation with the European Cement Research Academy, a statement said. It did not give the value of the deal.

Aker Solutions will carry out extensive tests of emissions from Norcem's cement plant in Brevik, south Norway, to find the best chemical solvent for capturing carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas.

Most efforts to capture and store carbon focus on emissions from coal-fired power stations. Yet cement production is the source of about 5 percent of world carbon dioxide, according to the Earth Institute at Columbia University in the United States.

"The award ... marks the first time technology to capture carbon dioxide is used at a cement production plant," Aker Solutions said in a statement.

Limestone, an ingredient in cement, releases carbon dioxide as it is heated and fossil fuels used to heat kilns emit carbon dioxide when burnt.

Capturing carbon dioxide is a way to limit rising world emissions of the heat-trapping gas which are blamed for pushing up world temperatures. High costs and complex technology have dimmed hopes for quick, widespread adoption.

Aker Solutions said the project would give Norcem "valuable information ... and help the European cement industry understand the use of technology for future full-scale carbon dioxide capture from cement production plants." (Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)