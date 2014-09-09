GENEVA, Sept 9 Atmospheric volumes of greenhouse
hit a record in 2013 as carbon dioxide concentrations grew at
the fastest rate since reliable global records began, the World
Meteorological Organization said on Tuesday.
"We know without any doubt that our climate is changing and
our weather is becoming more extreme due to human activities
such as the burning of fossil fuels," said WMO Secretary-General
Michel Jarraud in a statement accompanying the WMO's annual
Greenhouse Gas Bulletin.
"Past, present and future CO2 emissions will have a
cumulative impact on both global warming and ocean
acidification. The laws of physics are non-negotiable," Jarraud
said. "We are running out of time."
The volume of carbon dioxide, or CO2, the primary greenhouse
gas emitted by human activities, was 396.0 parts per million
(ppm) in 2013, 2.9 ppm higher than in 2012, the largest
year-to-year increase since 1984, when reliable global records
began.
The second most important greenhouse gas, methane, continued
to grow at a similar rate to the last five years, reaching a
global average of 1824 parts per billion (ppb). The other main
contributor, nitrous oxide, reached 325.9 ppb, growing at a rate
comparable to the average over the past decade.
The world has the knowledge and tools to keep global warming
within 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), a U.N. goal set in
2010, Jarraud said, which would "give our planet a chance and...
our children and grandchildren a future".
"Pleading ignorance can no longer be an excuse for not
acting."
