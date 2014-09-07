LONDON, Sept 8 The world's major economies are
falling further behind every year in terms of meeting the rate
of carbon emission reductions needed to stop global temperatures
from rising more than 2 degrees this century, a report published
on Monday showed.
The sixth annual Low Carbon Economy Index report from
professional services firm PwC looked at the progress of major
developed and emerging economies towards reducing their carbon
intensity, or emissions per unit of gross domestic product.
"The gap between what we are achieving and what we need to
do is growing wider every year," PwC's Jonathan Grant said. He
said governments were increasingly detached from reality in
addressing the 2 degree goal.
"Current pledges really put us on track for 3 degrees. This
is a long way from what governments are talking about."
Almost 200 countries agreed at United Nations climate talks
to limit the rise in global temperatures to less than 2 degrees
Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times to limit
heat waves, floods, storms and rising seas from climate change.
Temperatures have already risen by about 0.85 degrees Celsius.
Carbon intensity will have to be cut by 6.2 percent a year
to achieve that goal, the study said. That compares with an
annual rate of 1.2 percent from 2012 to 2013.
Grant said that to achieve the 6.2 percent annual cut would
require changes of an even greater magnitude than those
achieved by recent major shifts in energy production in some
countries.
France's shift to nuclear power in the 1980s delivered a 4
percent cut, Britain's "dash for gas" in the 1990s resulted in a
3 percent cut and the United States shale gas boom in 2012 led
to a 3.5 percent cut.
GLIMMER OF HOPE
PwC said one glimmer of hope was that for the first time in
six years emerging economies such as China, India and Mexico had
cut their carbon intensity at a faster rate than industrialised
countries such as the United States, Japan and the European
Union.
As the manufacturing hubs of the world, the seven biggest
emerging nations have emissions 1.5-times larger than those of
the seven biggest developed economies and the decoupling of
economic growth from carbon emissions in those nations is seen
as vital.
Australia had the highest rate of decarbonisation for the
second year in a row, cutting its carbon intensity by 7.2
percent over 2013.
Coal producer Australia has one of the world's highest rates
of emissions per person but its efforts to rein in the
heat-trapping discharges have shown signs of stalling since the
government in July repealed a tax on emissions.
Britain, Italy and China each achieved a decarbonisation
rate of 4-5 percent, while five countries increased their carbon
intensity: France, the United States, India, Germany and Brazil.
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon hopes to gather
more than 100 world leaders in New York on September 23 to
reinvigorate efforts to forge a global climate deal.
(Reporting by Ben Garside. Editing by Jane Merrman)